Mikel Arteta reveals ‘office destruction’ gamble that nearly ENDED his Arsenal career on day one

Speaking to The Athletic, Arteta explained the rationale behind the stunt and how he challenged his new squad to clear up the mess.

"I just destroyed the office and put everything on the floor - the computers, the laptops, the cables. Then bring everybody in," he said. "I said, 'Listen, this is what I heard. I don’t know if it’s true. But from a lot of different people, the sentiment is that this is how they feel about working in the organisation. I'm here to help you enjoy your profession and your life and the passion that we all share. If you want me to help you to do that, you have two minutes to put this in order and at least to be ready to work together'. And I left."

The manager admitted the huge risk involved in his theatrical display, knowing it could have backfired instantly. He continued: "That could have been my managerial career because if that would have stayed the same way, I had no job anymore!

"I came back two minutes later and it was immaculate. Everyone was silent and had their eyes open and they were ready to listen. I said, 'This is just the start. It’s something that we have to be in daily. Whatever we want to accomplish, we’re going to have to do it together. I cannot do it by myself. The issue that we have is much deeper than that, but the opportunity is infinite'."



