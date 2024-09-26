Mikel ArtetaImago
Soham Mukherjee

Arsenal played like 'dinosaurs'! Mikel Arteta's side slammed for having 'small team' mentality against Man City as Roy Keane launches scathing assessment of Premier League title hopefuls

ArsenalM. ArtetaPremier League

Arsenal were slammed for playing like "dinosaurs" against Manchester City as Roy Keane launched a scathing assessment of Mikel Arteta's tactics.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Man City fought back to earn a 2-2 draw
  • Arsenal played with 10 men in second half
  • Dug deep in an attempt to shut out City
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below