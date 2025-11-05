Arsenal match 105-year-old record with remarkable defensive run as Gunners secure another clean sheet against Slavia Prague

The Premier League leaders have been hailed for their squad depth in the current campaign, as CBS Sports Golazo analyst Geoff Shreeves told GOAL: "Remember when Liverpool flew out the traps and they signed Wirtz? And there was the talk of getting Isak? And the amount of people who said 'Let's not bother. Just give them the trophy.' Arsenal started to falter a little bit, so it's all over. So no, I wouldn't say Arsenal win it. They've got a great chance. Would I say it's definitely going to happen? Not in a million years, because that's the beauty of the Premier League.

"Look at the Premier League table right now. Look at Bournemouth, look at Sunderland. It's fantastic. I think we're in for a vintage Premier League this season. Last season, you have to admire what Arne Slot did at Liverpool. But they won it pretty much at a canter, and the bottom three were gone quite early. I said at the start of the season, I think we're seeing much greater competition at the top spot, and I think we'll we'll have far more teams involved in the relegation scrap. At the moment, that's looking fairly prescient. It's a rare example of me actually being right."