AFP
Arsenal made surprise deadline day move to sign Bayern Munich star after Mikel Arteta's plea to replace injured Mikel Merino
Arsenal’s desperate hunt for midfield reinforcement
The final hours of the January transfer window are rarely quiet at the Emirates Stadium, but this year brought an unexpected level of drama as Arsenal frantically searched for midfield cover. The catalyst for this late activity was a significant injury to Merino, which left Arteta’s squad light in the engine room at a critical juncture of the season. With the Premier League title race and Champions League knockout stages looming, Arteta reportedly identified Goretzka as the ideal profile to maintain the Gunners' physical presence in the middle of the park.
According to reports from BILD’s ‘Bayern-Insider’ podcast, Arsenal were not just monitoring the situation but actively "intervened" with a formal proposal shortly before the deadline. Arteta is said to be a long-term admirer of the German international, valuing his unique blend of tempo, physicality, and box-to-box dynamism - attributes that have made Goretzka a mainstay in European football for nearly a decade. However, the move was ultimately complicated by the player's own desire for a structured exit from the Allianz Arena.
- Getty Images Sport
Why Goretzka snubbed the Gunners' late advance
While the allure of the Premier League is strong, Goretzka reportedly chose to decline Arsenal's late advance in favour of a "clean break" during the summer transfer window. The midfielder has faced a turbulent period in Munich. He found himself relegated to the substitute bench in Vincent Kompany's debut season, sparking reports of an imminent move, but he has managed to claw his way back into the starting XI in the 2025-26 campaign.
Taking to Instagram to clarify his position, Goretzka admitted that he was "honoured" by the interest from top international clubs but insisted his immediate focus remains on Munich. This decision reportedly came after advanced negotiations with Atletico Madrid also failed to reach a conclusion earlier in the window. By staying put for the next few months, Goretzka aims to depart with his reputation intact, rather than making a rushed mid-season move that could disrupt his preparation for a likely permanent exit in June.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Summer showdown looms as Tottenham join the race
While Arsenal may have missed out on their man this January, the battle for Goretzka’s signature is far from over. England remains the 30-year-old’s preferred destination, and his availability in the summer is expected to spark a north London derby in the transfer market. Tottenham have emerged as a serious contender for the German’s services, with reports suggesting that they are monitoring the situation closely as they look to add experienced leadership to their youthful midfield.
The prospect of Goretzka in the Premier League is a tantalising one for several clubs. Beyond the London interest, the midfielder still commands respect across Europe, with Juventus, AC Milan and Napoli all credited with an interest in bringing him to Serie A. However, the physical and high-tempo nature of the English top flight is thought to be the most attractive option for Goretzka.
- Getty Images Sport
Arteta's tactical headache after Merino setback
The failure to land Goretzka leaves Arteta with a significant tactical conundrum for the remainder of the season. The injury to Merino, who required surgery on a bone in his foot, has robbed Arsenal of a player who provided vital aerial dominance and defensive solidity, and the lack of a deadline-day replacement means the burden will fall heavily on the likes of Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard. While the Gunners have shown resilience, the depth of their squad will be tested as they compete across multiple fronts.
Arsenal’s late move for Goretzka highlights a shift in their recruitment strategy, showing a willingness to target experienced, high-level winners to supplement their younger stars. Although the Bayern-Insider reports suggest that a summer move remains a "thrilling option," the immediate concern for the Gunners will be navigating a congested fixture list without the reinforcements they so clearly craved. For Goretzka, the next few months in Munich will be about maintaining fitness and form before the inevitable summer scramble for his signature begins in earnest.
Advertisement