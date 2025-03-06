Arsenal-linked Frenkie de Jong has received 'important Premier League offers' as Barcelona press Dutchman to make imminent decision on new €19m-per-season contract offer
Frenkie de Jong's fortunes at Barcelona have turned around after becoming a regular under Hansi Flick and all that remains now is signing a new deal.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- De Jong pondering over future at Barca
- Has found a spot in Flick's XI
- Arsenal reportedly targeting the Dutch midfielder