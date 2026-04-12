Arsenal legend Tony Adams offers to help golf icon Tiger Woods in battle to beat addiction

Adams believes that the public concern for Woods is a necessary step, even if the athlete isn't ready to face it yet. Reflecting on his own journey at Highbury, Adams recalled how he initially brushed off the interventions of his Arsenal team-mates. "People are starting to say, ‘Look, you’ve got a problem here’," Adams explained while discussing the importance of breaking the cycle of denial.

"What I did, I kind of avoided everyone that told me, you know what I mean? Like the Lee Dixons of the world were kind of going, ‘Tone, what the f*** are you doing?’ And I was like, ‘You’re a bit weird. Martin Keown’s a bit strange’. You kind of ignore people or get rid of them, because you don’t want to have a look at yourself. So he doesn’t really want a look... and we can’t enable them," Adams added.