'When has it been a tricky game?' - Arsenal legend Thierry Henry trolls rivals Tottenham after north London derby win & claims Igor Tudor has 'massive job' to avoid relegation

Henry has given his take on Spurs after his beloved Arsenal beat their north London rivals 4-1 at the Spurs stadium. They have now won four consecutive games at the home of their bitter rivals, and Henry insists the stadium has never been one to hold any fear for the Gunners.

He told Betway: "When has it been a tricky game since they moved to the new stadium? People wanted to make it a tricky game, but as far as I’m concerned, Arsenal have often gone there with a point to prove and we’ve won.

"I know that being 2-0 up against Wolves and drawing the game 2-2 felt like losing, and we did lose two points. But I’ve always said that the season is very long. I wasn’t super sad after Wolverhampton and I’m not super happy after beating Tottenham.

"We needed to win, but when you look at our history recently with Tottenham, we have won our last four games there. I’m more concerned about Chelsea at home, personally."

"What I liked against Spurs, and what I haven’t seen for a little while, is that being ahead doesn’t mean you have to sit back and let the opposition have the ball. We stayed high, putting pressure on, and even in the 96th minute Martinelli was chasing to get the ball back. I don’t want to be in front of my box, like against Wolves at 2-0. At 2-1 against Spurs, it felt like the game was over. It felt secure."