'You're not at Crystal Palace anymore!' - Arsenal legend fires warning to Eberechi Eze after making first Premier League appearance in a month following Mikel Arteta snub' - Arsenal legend fires warning to Eberechi Eze after making first Premier League appearance in a month following Mikel Arteta snub
Arsenal opened up six-point gap at the top
The 0-0 draw with the Reds saw Arsenal open up a six-point gap at the top of the Premier League table as the Gunners seek to secure their first top-flight title in over 20 years. While the north London side were unable to capitalise upon Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Brighton on Wednesday night, the Cityzens' third successive stalemate to kick off 2026, Mikel Arteta's men have a healthy lead at the summit.
The match marked Eze's first Premier League appearance since he was hooked on the hour mark in Arsenal's late 2-1 win over table footers Wolves last month, though the former Crystal Palace man did start the EFL Cup penalty shootout triumph over the Eagles.
Eze was previously in favour under Arteta following his summer arrival from the 2025 FA Cup winners, but Odegaard's return to fitness has seen the 27-year-old drop down the pecking order. And former Gunners hero Campbell believes that the midfielder is at the right club, even if he has failed to break into the side in recent weeks.
Campbell insists that Eze 'is at the right club'
Speaking exclusively to Sky Bet, Campbell said: "Eberechi Eze is at the right club. Having to wait for his chance is a good thing, because when you do get in the team, you value it and don’t take your place for granted.
"For me, Mikel Arteta is creating competition - and competition breeds success. If players know they will start every game regardless of performance, that isn’t healthy. This is the right way to do it.
"Arteta just wants that competition everywhere. He wants players to fight for their positions. He’s created that, and that’s the best way – keep everyone on their toes, everyone hungry, respect everybody, but also say, ‘Hey, you’re going to show something special to get into this team. Yeah, we bought you, but you’ve got to show that special quality time and time again – on and off the field, in training, every single minute around the training ground, away from the training ground. Live and breathe it’.
"They are fighting to win this Premier League because it’s been such a long time since Arsenal have won something. They want everybody firing on all cylinders, no one’s slacking off. Hats off – he’s created that environment where everybody is thirsty for success, but the responsibility is there as well."
'You're not at Crystal palace anymore'
The former defender went on to add that Eze 'will get his chance' to consolidate his spot in the Arsenal side, stating: "Eze will get his chance. He’s been outstanding at times, scored great goals and produced a fantastic hat-trick against Tottenham. But there’s a lot of guys who have been banging in goals, having amazing performances, making great saves and things like that.
"You’re not at Crystal Palace anymore, you’re at Arsenal, and it takes a little bit more to solidify your position. It’s not just score a hat-trick and start week in, week out. He’s got to carve his own position out of the Arsenal team – a squad that have been together for two, three years plus – and he’s got to find his way. Find his way in with the fans, in with the manager, and keep his pace. That competition breeds success.
"If he is playing unbelievable, scoring goals, being consistent week in, week out, and then Arteta takes him out – that’s a different story. But he’s got to earn his stripes, and he’s on the right path. He is a top player.
The World Cup looming large on the horizon will also keep Eze focused as Campbell added: "He’s got that looming thing of, ‘I need some game time because the World Cup’s around the corner.’ He will want time. But when he gets his chance, top players take chances and keep on showing up. And that’s key for him going forward."
Eze set to start FA Cup clash
With the games coming thick and fast, Eze is expected to make just his fourth Arsenal start since the beginning of December when the Gunners take on Portsmouth at Fratton Park in their FA Cup third round tie on Sunday.
