'I hope United keep the same team!' - Arsenal legend David Seaman convinced Gunners will beat Red Devils XI who were embarrassed by Crystal Palace as he blasts their 'lack of effort' in Selhurst Park thrashing
Arsenal legend David Seaman has commented on the Gunners' upcoming clash against Manchester United as he hopes for a victory for Mikel Arteta's side.
- David Seaman slams United players
- Slams lack of efforts against Crystal Palace
- Hopes they play similarly against Arsenal