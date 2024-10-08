Arsenal to be 'most impacted' by Man City's legal challenge against Premier League as new rivalry takes shape

(C)Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeArsenal to be 'most impacted' by Man City's legal challenge against Premier League as new rivalry takes shapeArsenalManchester CityPremier LeagueArsenal could suffer a major blow as they are expected to be "most impacted" by Manchester City's legal challenge against the Premier League.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan City engaged in legal battle with PLVerdict could impact domestic rivals but especially ArsenalPL meeting to be held next weekFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below