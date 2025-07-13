Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 2024-25Getty
Calum Preston Kelly

Arsenal set to make 'formal offer' to Ethan Nwaneri as Gunners look to secure wonderkid's future at the Emirates with new five-year contract

Arsenal are set to offer Ethan Nwaneri a new contract as the Gunners attempt to tie down the teenager to a long-term deal at the Emirates.

  • New five-year deal readied for Nwaneri
  • 18-year-old one of Premier League's brightest prospects
  • Chelsea attempted to swoop amidst contract uncertainty
