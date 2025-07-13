Viktor Gyokeres ArsenalGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Arsenal in 'final steps' of completing transfer for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres after Sweden star fails to report for pre-season training

V. GyoekeresArsenalSporting CPPremier LeagueLiga PortugalTransfers

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP. The news comes just days after the Swede refused to report for pre-season with the Portuguese side. Mikel Arteta has prioritised the 27-year-old as his new No. 9 and a five-year contract is ready, with just the final touches remaining to complete the transfer worth over €70 million (£61m).

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Arsenal near Gyokeres deal after skipping Sporting training
  • Arteta prioritises striker as key summer signing
  • Package over €70m expected to seal move swiftly
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Singapore Festival of Football

Which jersey will you be wearing at the Singapore Football Festival?

Singapore Festival of Football
143 Votes
Join the Singapore Football Festival
Join the Singapore Football Festival

Next matches