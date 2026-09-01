Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
Aston Villa FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Zaki

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka sends cheeky warning to Xabi Alonso's Chelsea ahead of Emirates showdown

B. Saka
Arsenal
Chelsea
Arsenal vs Chelsea
Premier League
Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Aston Villa

Arsenal talisman Bukayo Saka has stoked the fires ahead of this weekend's London derby by issuing a pointed message to Chelsea. Xabi Alonso’s new-look side have impressed in attack but look defensively vulnerable, setting the stage for a fascinating London derby against Mikel Arteta's robust outfit.

  • Chelsea's leaky backline faces a severe examination

    Chelsea travel to north London this Sunday for a massive early-season test against local rivals Arsenal. Under the guidance of Alonso, the Blues have started their Premier League campaign with consecutive victories over Fulham and Brighton.

    However, Chelsea's defensive frailties have been heavily exposed during those opening fixtures. Despite the summer arrival of former Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, Alonso’s men have leaked five goals in just 180 minutes of football. The Argentina international conceded three times on his debut against Brighton, leaving the backline looking highly vulnerable ahead of their trip to the Emirates.

    In stark contrast, Mikel Arteta’s side remain defensively impenetrable. The Gunners secured a gritty 1-0 victory against Aston Villa, marking their second win of the campaign and their sixth clean sheet in seven league matches.


    • Advertisement
  • Aston Villa FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Saka keeps his cards close to his chest

    Saka, who scored the decisive goal against Villa just before the hour mark, was questioned about Chelsea’s chaotic start to the new campaign.

    Speaking to Sky Sports presenter Dave Jones following the final whistle, the winger was asked if he had been keeping tabs on the Blues' recent performances. Saka responded with a wry smile, simply stating: "Yeah, I've seen them."

    When pressed further on his thoughts regarding Chelsea's high-scoring victories and defensive struggles, the England international offered a brief but pointed reply: "We'll see on Sunday."


  • A clash of contrasting tactical styles

    Sunday's showdown presents a fascinating battle between two unbeaten sides with opposing approaches. Chelsea have been devastating going forward, with their new attacking trio of Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer, and Morgan Rogers already contributing five of the team's seven league goals.

    Rogers, who reportedly had the opportunity to join Arsenal during the summer transfer window, has quickly formed a potent partnership with Palmer and Pedro. They face their toughest challenge yet against a well-drilled Arsenal defence that rarely affords space.

    Saka will also be relishing the opportunity to face the Blues, given his impressive individual record in this fixture. Across 13 league appearances against Chelsea, he has registered two goals and four assists, including a strike at Stamford Bridge last season.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Chelsea FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Alonso faces his first major Premier League hurdle

    The London derby serves as Alonso's first major managerial test in English football. It will provide a clear benchmark for how his expansive, attack-minded system holds up against elite opposition. A victory at the Emirates would make a massive statement about Chelsea's ambitions this term.

    For Arsenal, it is an opportunity to exploit Chelsea's glaring defensive gaps and continue their flawless start to the campaign. Arteta will be demanding a ruthless performance from his forwards to punish a Blues backline that is still finding its feet.

Premier League
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE