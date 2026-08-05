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'Martin Zubimendi can't do that' - Mikael Silvestre urges Arsenal to sign Bruno Guimaraes
Silvestre backs Guimaraes for Arsenal move
Former Manchester United and Arsenal defender Silvestre has backed Guimaraes to choose a move to North London. The Brazilian international continues to be linked with a high-profile departure from Newcastle this summer. Arsenal have already seen an opening offer rejected by Newcastle, but negotiations between the two clubs are expected to continue.
Arteta remains eager to reinforce his midfield options before the transfer deadline. Silvestre believes the Gunners represent a far better fit for Guimaraes than United. He highlighted the midfielder's need for regular starts to maintain his prominent status with the Brazil national team.
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Guimaraes offers more than Zubimendi
Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, Silvestre noted how Guimaraes could elevate Arteta's side beyond existing options like Zubimendi. The Spanish midfielder endured spells on the bench last season as competition for places intensified.
"It was a strange one to see Martin Zubimendi benched last season," Silvestre said. "I thought he had some good performances but there were some blips and then Myles Lewis-Skelly showed he had that extra layer to his game, breaking the lines with his running. Zubimendi can’t do that. He’s a different kind of player.
"Bruno Guimaraes can do both. He's a bit more aggressive, or at least more aggressive than Zubimendi, and to defend your title, you're going to need characters like him. If you want to reach the final of the Champions League again and defend your title, you need bodies, and it would make a lot of sense for Arsenal to bring in Bruno Guimaraes."
United midfield already well stocked
Silvestre also dismissed the idea of United making a push for the Newcastle star. He pointed out that the Red Devils have already sufficiently bolstered their midfield department in recent transfer windows.
"I don’t think Manchester United needed another top midfield player like Bruno Guimaraes after signing Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos to play with Kobbie Mainoo," he added
"Bruno Guimaraes will always want to start. When you are starting for the Brazil national team you need to be starting for your club so I think Arsenal would be a better fit for him."
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Negotiations continue following rejected bid
Arsenal and Newcastle remain in dialogue as the transfer window enters its final stages. The Gunners are currently evaluating whether to return with an improved second offer for the key playmaker. Any potential return bid will depend heavily on Newcastle's ultimate valuation of the 28-year-old. While Arteta retains full confidence in his current squad, adding Guimaraes remains a clear priority before the market closes.
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