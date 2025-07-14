Noni Madueke Carney Chukwuemeka ChelseaTikTok: @bhadbhabiestan001/Getty/GOAL
Arsenal-bound Noni Madueke spotted partying at Wireless Festival in London with ex-Chelsea team-mate & Man Utd outcast Jadon Sancho as Chelsea played Club World Cup final

N. MaduekeArsenalChelseaJ. SanchoPremier League

Noni Madueke, who is all set to complete a move from Chelsea to Arsenal this summer, was spotted partying at the Wireless Festival in London alongside ex-team-mates Jadon Sancho and Carney Chukwuemeka. Madueke was in London at a time when the Blues were in action in the Club World Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain in New Jersey. The English side won the tie 3-0 to lift the trophy.

  • Madueke partied with Sancho at Wireless Festival
  • Set to complete Arsenal move
  • Sancho likely to leave United
