'Talks already underway' - Arsenal join Barcelona & Liverpool in race for PSG forward Bradley Barcola

Arsenal have stepped up their interest in Barcola as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the new season. As per Sky Germany, The North London club have reportedly made an approach for the PSG winger, identifying him as a key target to add competition on the left flank.

Arsenal are currently in a strong position domestically but are already planning for sustained success in Europe. Club officials believe a dynamic one-on-one winger such as Barcola could add another dimension to Arteta’s forward line. Despite the existing depth in attack, there remain concerns over the long-term consistency of current options. Barcola’s direct style and attacking threat have made him an appealing option for the Premier League side.