Arsenal and Man City set to do battle! Premier League giants both eyeing Feyenoord wonderkid as January transfer window looms on horizon
Premier League scouts dispatched for Read
Arsenal and City are actively scouting Read, with officials from both clubs having travelled to monitor the player, according to a report from De Telegraaf.
The Premier League heavyweights are not alone in their pursuit, however, as Sky Sport in Germany reports that Bayern Munich have also entered the race and held initial talks, setting the stage for a significant transfer battle for one of Europe's most coveted young defenders.
Interest from England's elite is intensifying, with both Arsenal and City reportedly sending scouts to closely observe the Netherlands U21 international. The clubs are assessing the teenager as a high-potential target ahead of the January transfer window.
Read's rapid development has placed him firmly on the radar of Europe's top clubs. Despite the high-profile nature of his suitors, the report from De Telegraaf notes that Read would likely not be an immediate starter at either Premier League destination, suggesting any move for Read would be a strategic investment for the future.
- Getty Images
Who is Givairo Read? Feyenoord's young prodigy
Read, who only turned 19 in June, has enjoyed a meteoric rise since joining the Feyenoord academy from Volendam in 2023. He was promoted from the U18 setup to the first team in late 2023 and firmly established himself as a regular during a breakout 2024-25 campaign.
That season saw him display remarkable attacking prowess from defence, contributing two goals and seven assists in the Eredivisie. He has continued that impressive form into the current 2025-26 season, registering three assists in ten league appearances and scoring a goal in the Europa League against Panathinaikos. In total, he has amassed 47 senior appearances, scoring four goals and providing 11 assists.
Described by Sky Sport as an "excellent ball carrier" and a "progressive passer," Read's dynamic style fits the mould of the modern, attacking full-back sought by top-tier managers.
Bayern Munich 'working on the matter' personally
The competition from Germany is concrete. Sky Sport reports that Bayern Munich's sporting hierarchy, director of sport Max Eberl and sporting director Christoph Freund, are both "working on this matter" personally. Read is considered "one of the preferred candidates" to bolster the right-back position for Vincent Kompany's side.
Initial talks between the Bavarian giants and the player's representatives have reportedly already taken place. The interest is said to be "flattering to the player's side," with Read himself aware of the contact.
Bayern's pursuit comes despite the outstanding form of Konrad Laimer, who has excelled in a new full-back role under Kompany, recently providing a hat-trick of assists in the Champions League. With Sacha Boey also gaining confidence and Josip Stanisic returning from injury, Bayern's move for Read signals a clear long-term strategic focus on securing a high-potential specialist for the role.
Feyenoord in strong negotiating position
Any club wishing to sign Read will have to negotiate from a position of weakness. The Dutch prodigy only signed a new long-term contract extension with Feyenoord in April 2025, committing his future to the Rotterdam club until 30 June 2029.
This lengthy deal provides Feyenoord with significant leverage. With multiple financial powerhouses like Arsenal, Man City, and Bayern Munich all interested, the Eredivisie side are in a prime position to demand a fee far in excess of his valuation and could instigate a bidding war for their prized asset. Sky Sport notes that securing a deal will be a "very complicated undertaking" for any of the chasing clubs.
Despite the swirling rumours and jokes in the Feyenoord dressing room about his high-profile links, Read remains composed. The player insisted his focus remains entirely on his development at De Kuip.
"But it doesn’t distract me, you know. I’m comfortable at Feyenoord, and my development here is the only thing on my mind," Read stated, as quoted by De Telegraaf.
He also commented on the light-hearted reactions from his teammates regarding the Bayern Munich interest. "Yeah, yeah, jokes are being made. Suddenly they’re going to start speaking German to me and stuff. But that’s nice to see," Read explained.
- IMAGO
What next? A 'complicated' January battle looms
With the January window approaching, all three clubs are solidifying their interest. While Read's new contract makes a mid-season transfer difficult, the personal involvement of Bayern's directors and the active scouting from Arsenal and Man City suggest a move is being seriously evaluated.
Feyenoord, aware of the "very complicated" nature of the deal, hold all the cards. They face no pressure to sell their star defender, who is also gaining valuable European experience, having featured in the Champions League play-offs and the Europa League.
The situation leaves Read's suitors with a clear choice: either meet Feyenoord's substantial demands in January to steal a march on rivals or prepare for an even more intense and expensive battle next summer, by which time the 19-year-old's stock may have risen even higher.
