Inside Arsenal's 'AI dossier' which is powering Mikel Arteta's Premier League title pursuit with tips on transfers, tactics and injuries

According to the Daily Mail,the Gunners have rapidly expanded their data science department, investing heavily in artificial intelligence infrastructure. Competing with Europe’s elite clubs is no mean task, and Arsenal’s leadership have made it clear that they believe staying competitive requires not just talent on the pitch, but intelligence behind the scenes. A well-timed rotation could stop a key player from breaking down. One scouting insight could produce a bargain where others see no value. Arteta has already hinted, albeit cautiously, that the club’s adoption of AI is already underway.

"It’s in use already for many things and many processes that can help not just a team but an organisation as well," he said. "It will improve and it will give us good insight, or things at least to think about. I’m not an expert but it’s a valuable tool. We have developed certain things that in our opinion can help us to understand ourselves better and evaluate what we do and what we can improve."