Arsenal's £30m flop enduring nightmare on loan after picking up second red card in only five games for new club

Vieira had another nightmare outing for Hamburg as he was dismissed for protesting with the referee during a 4-1 defeat to Koln in the Bundesliga. The Portuguese playmaker, on loan from Arsenal, had earlier seen a potential goal ruled out for offside before his frustration boiled over in the closing stages. Vieira’s sending-off came just four minutes after team-mate Immanuel Pherai was also dismissed, leaving Hamburg to finish the game with nine men.

Koln had already taken control through goals from Ragnar Ache and Florian Kainz before Jean-Luc Dompe briefly gave Hamburg hope with a strike in the 61st minute. However, with two players sent off in the final 10 minutes, the visitors collapsed defensively, conceding twice in stoppage time to Said El Mala and Jakub Kaminski. It was a costly night all around, as Hamburg dropped to 13th in the table with only eight points from their opening fixtures.

For Vieira, the red card was his second in five league appearances for the club, compounding what has been a disastrous start to his spell in Germany. His earlier dismissal, for a high challenge on Leopold Querfeld during a goalless draw with Union Berlin, resulted in a two-match suspension handed down by the German FA. The latest incident is likely to bring further scrutiny on the Arsenal loanee, and he will be suspended for two more games due to this being his second sending-off of the season.