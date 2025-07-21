This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Arsenal 2025-26 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new Arsenal kit, including leaks, where to buy and more.

Home

Home Kit

  • Classic red body paired with white sleeves and a white Adidas logo

  • Features a prominent, densely structured "Gothic A" pattern on the front

  • Complete home kit includes white and red shorts

Arsenal will continue their association with adidas through the 2025-26 season, with the new home kit unveiled and available to purchase now via Arsenal club stores, Arsenal Direct, and selected adidas retail stores.

After adidas turned the clock back with the retro crest on the Gunners' home kit in 2024-25, it is no different this term as kits continue to return to some of the previous designs and sometimes switching back to a minimalistic strip, with one of the most iconic crests in club history being integrated this time around.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the new Arsenal kits, including where to buy, prices, leaks, rumours and more.

