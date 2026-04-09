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Arne Slot explains why he didn't bring Mohamed Salah on against PSG despite Liverpool's dire attacking performance
Slot prioritises survival over goals as Salah benched
In a move that has stunned many Liverpool supporters, the Dutch tactician opted to keep a prolific goalscorer on the bench while his team struggled to create any meaningful openings in the French capital. The Reds were soundly beaten 2-0, but rather than throwing on the Egyptian King to hunt for a vital away goal, Slot suggested that the game had moved beyond a point where attacking was a viable strategy.
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Why did Slot leave Salah on the bench?
The decision to leave Salah out entirely was particularly jarring given that Slot utilised five other substitutes, including Alexander Isak, who only recently returned from a broken leg that sidelined him for nearly four months, and 18-year-old Trey Nyoni. However, the manager stood by his logic, claiming that forcing Salah to perform defensive duties in a besieged Liverpool box would have been a waste of the forward's talents and fitness ahead of a busy domestic schedule.
“I think in the last part of the game, it was more about surviving for us than there was ever a chance that we could score,” Slot said when questioned about the decision. “Yeah, you never know, because last season we scored five minutes before the end, Harvey Elliott, when I took Mo off. But I think this was 20-25 minutes where we were only defending.
"And Mo has so much quality, but for Mo to be 20-25 minutes defending inside his own box, I think it’s better for him to save his energy for a lot of games that are coming up in the upcoming weeks.”
Van Dijk admits to difficult night
The tactical approach has drawn criticism, with the Reds appearing to lack ambition despite the high stakes of a European quarter-final. Club captain Virgil van Dijk did not hide from the reality of the performance, acknowledging that the team spent almost the entire evening on the back foot against Luis Enrique's rampant side.
Speaking after the defeat, the skipper said: “Tough. Tough work, which was expected. I think we defended with a lot of bodies around the box... Obviously I’m not happy losing here whatsoever, the only positive thing is that we have another game to play next week. But now obviously it’s a quick turnaround and Fulham waiting for us as well."
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Mountain to climb at Anfield
The 2-0 result means Liverpool must produce another famous European comeback on Merseyside if they are to reach the semi-finals. Having failed to register a shot on target at the Parc des Princes, the pressure will be on Slot to reintegrate Salah and rediscover the team's attacking spark. Before they can focus on overturning the Champions League deficit, Liverpool must turn their attention back to the Premier League and a clash with Fulham. With the race for the top five heating up, Slot will hope that his decision to save Salah's energy pays dividends in the domestic run-in before the Parisians arrive at Anfield next week.