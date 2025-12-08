Getty Images Sport
Arne Slot handed further setback after Mohamed Salah outburst as Liverpool manager confirms key attacker will miss Inter clash with injury
Salah out of Inter Milan game
After Liverpool's 3-3 draw with Leeds United on Saturday, Salah said someone at the club wants him to "get all the blame", that he deserves to start for the Reds after what he has done for them over the years and his relationship with manager Slot has broken down. In response, the Dutchman admitted he had "no clue" whether the Egypt international had played his last game for the Merseyside outfit and that he was not "weak" for entertaining the possibility of re-integrating the 33-year-old back into the fold. Hot on the heels of that, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher called Salah's comments "disgraceful" and accused him of trying to get Slot sacked. This came after the Reds had decided against taking Salah to the San Siro for Tuesday's Champions League encounter with Inter, and to make matters worse, the Premier League title holders will be without more attacking options for this tough fixture.
Liverpool injury setback
On Monday night, Slot told reporters that winger Cody Gakpo will be out for several weeks after picking up an injury against Leeds, and fellow wideman Chiesa is also not going to play due to illness.
He said: "Federico is ill, that is poor timing you could say but not something you can do about. If he has an amazing recovery, which doctors don't expect, he might travel tomorrow, but that's not what I expect. Cody picked up an injury against Leeds and he will be out for a few weeks."
Between Gakpo and Chiesa, they have scored six goals in the Premier League this season, in addition to four assists. The Dutchman has more goal contributions (seven) than any other Reds player in the league this term, so he could be a big loss for them in the coming weeks.
Incidentally, on the Inter test, goalkeeper Alisson added, "We have a big challenge tomorrow. Inter Milan is doing so well this season, so my focus, the focus of the team, is on the challenge we're going to face tomorrow."
Slot praises Liverpool star
There was a great deal of excitement when Chiesa swapped Juventus for Liverpool for around £10 million in the summer of 2024. However, injuries and a failure to break into the first team limited him to just 14 appearances in all competitions. This term, however, he has already played 15 times and provided five goal contributions. And that has not gone unnoticed by Slot.
When asked about the winger's chances of making Italy's World Cup squad, he said: "It's not up to me to decide who should be selected for the national team. I'm very pleased to see that Federico is in a much better place this season than last season, when he struggled a lot with his fitness. This season, he has been much fitter and, as a result, has had more playing time than last season. When he's played, he's had some very good moments, so it is up to the Italian manager if he wants to select him. I like him as a player and person."
What comes next for Liverpool?
A Chiesa-less Liverpool face a tough test in Italy against Inter on Tuesday night, before they return to Premier League action on Saturday at home to Brighton. The Reds, who are ninth in the table, will hope they can emerge victorious in both these encounters this week.
On the Inter game, Slot said: "I see more similarities than differences. Same system, all the same players in what I expect as a starting line-up. Probably he did a few things but the way they press higher up the pitch, I see more similarities between Simone Inzaghi and Christian Chivu."
