Arne Slot confirms radical plans to play a MIDFIELDER at centre-back due to Liverpool's injury crisis with transfer activity unlikely

At a pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Slot was asked whether defensive midfielder Wataru Endo could play at centre-back given his prior experience in that role. The Dutchman replied: "He's been out with an injury for quite a long time, he had to play against Bournemouth [for] quite a long time and now, tomorrow, there's a game coming up and then three days later another game [is] coming up. As I also said, that's not the only way I decide on my line-up – tactics are involved in that as well. It is for sure at centre-back tomorrow there will not be a centre-back, I can only play a midfielder there because there are no centre-backs available.

"Apart from Virgil [van Dijk], who is one of the players I credit a lot for him being fit all the time. At his age, constantly being ready to play another 90 is something we should not take for granted. Coming back on what is 'acceptable' for me, I can say if we improve in both boxes I think we're able to win something this season, and if we only improve in one box it is going to be really difficult to win something this season."

