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Mohamed Salah 'completely deserves' glowing Liverpool tributes as Arne Slot hopes departing hero can deliver two more trophies to cabinet

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Arne Slot has backed Mohamed Salah to add two more trophies to his cabinet before leaving Liverpool. The Reds boss insists the Egyptian "completely deserves" the glowing tributes following his shock announcement that his time at Anfield will come to an end this summer.

  • Slot salutes an Anfield icon

    Slot has addressed Salah's public confirmation that he will depart Liverpool when his contract expires this summer. Speaking ahead of the FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City, the Dutchman was full of admiration for a player who has defined an era on Merseyside, insisting that the reception from the fans and media has been entirely justified. 

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    Trophies and timing

    The Egyptian forward has been the cornerstone of the club's success for nearly a decade, and his manager believes the current outpouring of emotion is a fitting reflection of his impact. And despite his departure being confirmed, Slot stressed that Salah remains focused on his final assignment at Anfield.

    "Is he fit? Yes, he is," Slot told reporters. "Trained yesterday and today, he's available. What has happened since he announced it is what he completely deserves. An unbelievable career at this club, every three days, winning trophies, I saw a beautiful picture of him in front of all the trophies he won, so I hope he can add two more before the end of the season. "

    "A boost? For the club maybe, it doesn't matter for Mo, that is what he has shown, he is always available in his best possible shape and it doesn't change, he has always given everything for this club in all the years. I hope he could give even more but that is not realistic because he gave all he had. If we have a Mo in the form he's been in in so many years that will be a big help for us."

  • Salah's Legacy at Anfield

    The Egyptian international joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017. Since then, he has become a favourite on Merseyside, scoring a total of 255 goals and providing 122 assists in 435 appearances across all competitions. Salah has also won nine trophies at Anfield, including the Champions League, while also winning numerous individual awards in English football.

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    What comes next?

    After facing City in the FA Cup, the Reds will immediately turn their attention to the Champions League, where they will face Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals. They will then return to Premier League action against Fulham, with the Reds' side sitting in fifth place with 49 points from 31 matches, six points adrift of the top three.

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