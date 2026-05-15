‘I am not 12 anymore’ - Arne Slot never considered quitting Liverpool as Dutch coach responds to boos from Reds supporters & questions of his future

When questioned on how he handles the recent wave of criticism, Slot pointed to his age and long-standing experience in professional football. He explained: "I always have to ask myself, ‘How old am I exactly?’ I think I am 47! So I am not 12 anymore. I have been playing professional football since I was 16, maybe not at the level I am at here now, but I am used to the fact that people sometimes think you are a very good football player and sometimes don’t like you so much.

"It is the same as a manager. We are all so used to positive and negative criticism that if you are not able to handle that, you will never end up at a club like this. That is also one of the things I have learned this season: that I can handle criticism quite well. I don’t act differently. I can have a clear mind and do the things I want to do."

The Dutchman further clarified his future at the club, adding: "I don’t think I am deciding alone by myself, but I have every reason to believe I am the Liverpool manager next season. First of all, I am contracted to this club and second of all from all the talks we are having. That is my take on it.

"But if you don’t have the best season, especially if you compare with last season – if you compare it with other seasons you might have a different debate – this has definitely not been a great season. Then it is also normal that criticism comes."