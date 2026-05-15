Getty Images Sport
‘I am not 12 anymore’ - Arne Slot never considered quitting Liverpool as Dutch coach responds to boos from Reds supporters & questions of his future
Anfield under pressure
Slot has addressed the mounting pressure at Liverpool, following a difficult title defence that has seen the Reds fall out of contention for major silverware. Despite the vocal disappointment from supporters in recent months, the club remains on the verge of securing Champions League qualification. Slot’s side currently focuses on a pivotal trip to Aston Villa on Friday night, where a victory would mathematically confirm their return to Europe's elite competition for the next campaign.
- Getty Images Sport
Commitment to the cause
Asked if he ever considered walking away from the role, Slot was firm in his desire to continue the project at Anfield. He said: "I have always wanted to carry on and I have never once thought (that) because, as I have said many times, I think this club is in a much better place next season than this.
"Even this season there was a lot to play for. Two months ago we lost to Paris Saint-Germain and City and that was the first time we were not able to win anything anymore. But we can still 'win' qualification for the Champions League.
"It is the first time in my career that I am not in the end playing for a trophy. Only once I didn’t win something, so now it is going to be the second year. That is going to be a bit new."
Maturity amidst the noise
When questioned on how he handles the recent wave of criticism, Slot pointed to his age and long-standing experience in professional football. He explained: "I always have to ask myself, ‘How old am I exactly?’ I think I am 47! So I am not 12 anymore. I have been playing professional football since I was 16, maybe not at the level I am at here now, but I am used to the fact that people sometimes think you are a very good football player and sometimes don’t like you so much.
"It is the same as a manager. We are all so used to positive and negative criticism that if you are not able to handle that, you will never end up at a club like this. That is also one of the things I have learned this season: that I can handle criticism quite well. I don’t act differently. I can have a clear mind and do the things I want to do."
The Dutchman further clarified his future at the club, adding: "I don’t think I am deciding alone by myself, but I have every reason to believe I am the Liverpool manager next season. First of all, I am contracted to this club and second of all from all the talks we are having. That is my take on it.
"But if you don’t have the best season, especially if you compare with last season – if you compare it with other seasons you might have a different debate – this has definitely not been a great season. Then it is also normal that criticism comes."
- AFP
Champions League final push
Liverpool head to Villa Park with Mohamed Salah in line to return following a hamstring injury, though the Egyptian remains unlikely to start. While Ibrahima Konate is fit to feature, doubts persist over Alisson and Florian Wirtz, who is currently managing a stomach bug and taking antibiotics. Beyond the immediate fixture, the Reds are planning for the return of Harvey Elliott this summer after the midfielder's permanent move to Villa failed to materialise during a difficult loan spell under Unai Emery.