Arne Slot denies calling fourth official 'a f*cking joke' with Liverpool boss running risk of suspension after touchline misunderstanding in draw with Arsenal
Liverpool boss Arne Slot has denied calling the fourth official "a f*cking joke" during the Reds' 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday evening.
- Slot's side earned valuable point at Emirates
- Was left frustrated at some refereeing decisions
- Denies swearing at fourth official