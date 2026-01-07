Arne Slot delivers Hugo Ekitike injury update ahead of Liverpool's huge clash with Premier League leaders Arsenal

The availability of Ekitike remains the primary concern for the technical staff at the AXA Training Centre as preparations ramp up for one of the most significant fixtures of the campaign. The French forward, who has become a pivotal figure in the Liverpool attack since his arrival, was absent for the 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage on Sunday due to a minor issue.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Dutch head coach revealed that the 23-year-old is yet to rejoin the main group for a full session. With the fixtures piling up rapidly at the turn of the year, the recovery window between matches has shrunk, complicating the striker's return to fitness.

"He has not trained with us until now and let's see if he can today," Slot said. "I have said two/three days ago he won't be out for long but the games come fast so he is in between with the team and it might take him one or two days extra."