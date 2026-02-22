Arne Slot delivers Florian Wirtz injury update after seeing Liverpool star hobble out of warm-up before dramatic win at Nottingham Forest

Mac Allister's injury-time winner was made all the more remarkable by the fact that he had a goal ruled out barely five minutes before, but he dusted himself down to net the winner. Nevertheless, he insists he and his side must improve if they are to push into the top four; they currently sit sixth, behind fourth-placed Chelsea on goal difference, though Manchester United could move three points clear if they beat Everton on Monday evening.

Mac Allister said: "Mixed feelings to be honest. I love scoring, I love winning, so in that sense I think it's a really good day.

"But on the other hand, I don't think we played very well. There's plenty of things we need to improve, but it's always nicer when you win."

Asked about the impact of his disallowed goal, he added: "I thought I was going to get another one even before the throw-in.

"I told Hugo [Ekitike] that this was going to be our goal and our situation. I don't know if it was in that one or the next one, but I had another opportunity and I'm glad that it went in."

He continued: "We need to analyse [the game] during the week but the first half wasn't good at all. Positioning, intensity, pressing - nothing was good. Well, maybe how we defended our box, because we blocked some shots.

"But it was not good and it was not our standards. In the second half, I wouldn't say it was good, but it was a little bit better. We had some chances and the most important thing is that we won the game."