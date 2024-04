Arne Slot confirms he wants to join Liverpool and says he's 'confident' he will succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield after Reds strike deal with Feyenoord LiverpoolFeyenoordJuergen KloppTransfers

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot admits he would "like to go" to Liverpool and confirmed talks are ongoing for him to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.