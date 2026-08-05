Argentine GOAT Lionel Messi makes donation to support Madrid wildfire relief efforts

Messi has stepped up to support the Community of Madrid following a period of environmental devastation. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has donated approximately €80,000 specifically targeted at rebuilding the Sierra Oeste region. This western countryside area was recently scorched by intense wildfires that decimated nearly 75,000 acres of land, destroying natural landscapes and critical infrastructure while displacing local residents.

The news of the donation was confirmed by the Regional President of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who took to social media to express the gratitude of the local population. Writing on X, Ayuso acknowledged the gesture from the former Barcelona icon, stating: “Leo Messi has donated €80,000 for the reconstruction of the Sierra Oeste of Madrid. I want to thank him and tell him that we in Madrid look forward to welcoming him soon to give him the applause he deserves."