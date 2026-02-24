AFP
Argentine clubs agree to go on strike over 'judicial persecution' of AFA president Claudio Tapia
AFA president under fire
The decision to cease all activity came swiftly after a judge summoned Tapia to testify on March 5 as part of an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of social security contributions. The case, which has intensified the friction between the football federation and government authorities, was sparked by a formal complaint from the Customs Revenue and Control Agency (ARCA). Footballing leaders in the country have reacted with fury to the developments, viewing the legal intervention as an attack on the sport’s governing body, ESPNreports.
- AFP
Clubs unite for unanimous strike action
The professional league’s executive committee did not hesitate to show a united front during a high-stakes meeting to discuss the crisis. In a show of solidarity for Tapia, who has overseen the national team's recent era of dominance internationally, the committee resolved by unanimous decision to suspend all first division matches and other league games scheduled for early March. The shutdown is intended to send a clear message to the judiciary and the tax authorities regarding the perceived unfair treatment of the AFA leadership.
The AFA confirmed the details of the protest following the executive committee’s resolution. In an official communication, the governing body declared the strike would take place "in protest against the complaint filed by ARCA." This unprecedented move means that stadiums across Argentina will remain empty during the specified period, leaving fans and broadcasters in limbo as the legal drama surrounding "Chiqui" Tapia continues to unfold in the courts of Buenos Aires.
The financial allegations behind the travel ban
The legal pressure on Tapia reached a boiling point last Friday when Judge Diego Amarante took the significant step of issuing a travel ban against the federation chief. The investigation centres on the alleged non-payment of social security contributions totalling a staggering 19 billion pesos (approximately $13 million) across 2024 and 2025. This travel restriction was paired with a summons for four other high-ranking officials to appear for questioning as the court looks to uncover suspected financial irregularities.
Tapia is not the only heavyweight from the Argentine game being targeted in the probe. The court has also called upon AFA treasurer Pablo Toviggino, general secretary Cristian Malaspina, general director Gustavo Lorenzo, and former Racing Club president Víctor Blanco. These figures, who held key positions during the period under investigation, are now at the heart of a case that has effectively frozen the upper tiers of the Argentine footballing hierarchy.
- Getty Images Sport
AFA denies debt as tensions escalate
Despite the gravity of the accusations filed by the tax authority, the AFA has maintained its innocence and challenged the foundations of the complaint. According to the tax agency, the federation allegedly failed to deposit withheld amounts within 30 calendar days of the due date, leading to the notification of significant debt notices. However, the AFA issued a firm rebuttal in a press release on Monday, stating: "The Argentine Football Association has no outstanding debts for the tax obligations that have been used as the basis for the complaint filed by ARCA, and which were used as the basis for the judicial decision to summon the authorities of this entity to give an investigative statement.
"The voluntary payment of these tax obligations was made prior to their due date, this being the basis of the argument that was already made before the intervening court, and which to this date is pending resolution by the Court of Appeals.
"ARCA intends to consider that these obligations, which are not yet due, and which it cannot even collect, become the basis for the possible commission of a tax crime, in open contradiction to current legal norms.
"In accordance with the meeting of the Professional League Executive Committee held today, the directors, by unanimous decision of all those present, requested the suspension of matchday 9 of the LPF, which runs from Thursday, March 5 to Sunday, March 8, and of the rest of the categories of our football; in repudiation of the complaint made by ARCA against the Argentine Football Association."
Advertisement