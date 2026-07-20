Argentina's Lisandro Martinez limps out of World Cup final in major injury blow for Man Utd

The sight of Martinez clutching his leg is becoming an all-too-familiar concern for United supporters and coaching staff alike. During the high-pressure environment of a World Cup final in East Rutherford, the tenacious defender was forced to admit defeat to a physical complaint, eventually clutching his right thigh before being substituted just before the half-time interval.

The sequence of events leading to the injury began when Martinez was cautioned for a tactical foul on Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal as the European side looked to break at pace. While the initial contact did not seem season-threatening, the 28-year-old clearly felt significant discomfort in the minutes that followed.