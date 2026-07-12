Argentina struck first through an unlikely source, despite Switzerland controlling much of the early possession. Lionel Messi delivered a corner, and Alexis Mac Allister - all 5-foot-9 of him - rose to power an emphatic header past Gregor Kobel in the 10th minute.

From there, the match slowed almost to a crawl. La Albiceleste were content to concede possession and invite Switzerland forward, an approach that worked until Dan Ndoye intervened in the 66th minute. The winger launched a counterattack, exchanged a slick one-two with the overlapping Ricardo Rodríguez and finished the left back’s pinpoint cross to pull Switzerland level.

The momentum belonged to the Swiss until a controversial decision dramatically altered the match. Leandro Paredes was initially booked for a challenge on Embolo, but the yellow card was rescinded after a VAR review. Embolo was instead shown a second yellow for simulation, controversially reducing Switzerland to 10 men.

Even with the numerical advantage, Argentina struggled to break down a Swiss side that had not trailed during either World Cup qualifying or the tournament itself. The Nati bunkered down and appeared content to take their chances in a penalty shootout. With Switzerland’s defense holding firm, Argentina needed something extraordinary.

Enter Álvarez.

The striker, who had failed to score at the tournament after finishing as one of Argentina’s leading scorers in 2022, finally rediscovered his finishing touch in the 112th minute. From the left side, Álvarez unleashed an unstoppable rocket into the top-right corner, stunning a Switzerland team that had otherwise contained Messi and the rest of Argentina’s attack.

The Swiss had no answer. With the clock reaching 120 minutes and Murat Yakin’s side throwing players forward, Argentina added a third on the counter through Lautaro Martínez to complete a flattering 3-1 victory.

GOAL rates Argentina’s players from Kansas City Stadium...