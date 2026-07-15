Argentina player ratings vs England: Never write the champions off! Lionel Messi produces more magic as Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez send Albiceleste to another World Cup final

With this Argentina team, though, reality just seems to be different. It wasn't Messi who gave the pro-Argentinian crowd their ability to breathe, but he did play his part. Once again, this team, the defending champions, came back from the brink in a World Cup game. They never make it easy, but they always seem to make it.

After going behind to England in the 55th minute, Messi and co. stormed back with two late goals, earning a 2-1 win that sends them to a second consecutive World Cup final. Messi provided the assists for both goals, but, on this day, he wasn't the magic man; it was his supporting cast that made the difference.

First up was Enzo Fernandez, who had previously been well-managed by England's star-studded midfield. In truth, all of Argentina had through 85 minutes but, with one swing of Fernandez's foot, that all went up in flames. As his shot sailed past a helpless Jordan Pickford, the crowd in Atlanta erupted. From there it felt like a matter of time.

It was. Two minutes into stoppage time, momentum was building and Argentina seized on it to win the game. Messi's cross landed right on the head of Lautaro Martinez, who couldn't miss from close-range. He didn't, and Argentina were through. The champions could still be champions again.

This one wasn't easy, but none of the wins that came prior were, either. Tested by a physical and motivated England team, Argentina were pushed to the brink. They're used to being there, though, which is why they're still here with one more chance at a final and one more chance to take the world's breath away.

GOAL rates Argentina's players from Atlanta...