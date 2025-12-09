Ex-Argentina star claims Lionel Messi is 'better than ever' & dismisses criticism of MLS as Inter Miami superstar backed to play every game at 2026 World Cup

With a post-season break being reached, Messi has stated that he does not want to become a “burden” for Argentina as they piece together World Cup plans. He will not have taken in as much competitive action in 2026 by the time that tournament rolls around as European-based colleagues.

Fellow countryman Ortega does not see that being an issue, with Messi having shown in 2025 - when winning the MLS Golden Boot - that he still has enough hunger and energy left in the tank to compete at the very highest level.

Ex-Argentina star Ortega has told BOLAVIP: “Given how much Messi loves playing football, he’s going to be there. Besides, personally, I see him as better than ever. He’s at an incredibly high level, regardless of what people say about the league he plays in. I think playing at that level isn’t easy, and he’s going to be at the World Cup.”

He went on to say: “It’s going to be a personal thing for him; he’s going to want to play every game. The World Cup is different; he hasn’t had any serious injuries in his career and he looks to be in good physical shape. He’s going to prepare well to be there without any problems.”

Rolando Schiavi added to that debate when saying, with every nation taking part at FIFA’s flagship event in the United States, Canada and Mexico having to contend with some testing conditions: “My only concern is the weather: the heat it could get during the World Cup in the United States. That's the only thing I'd be worried about and the only thing that would make me doubt Leo. Even so, I think he'll play and be in every match.”

