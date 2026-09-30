Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FBL-FRIENDLY-ARG-TRAININGAFP
Adhe Makayasa

Leandro Paredes makes surprise appearance at Argentina training camp despite serving lengthy FIFA suspension

L. Paredes
Argentina
Argentina vs Bolivia
Bolivia
Friendlies
Argentina vs Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
Argentina vs Benin
Benin
Boca Juniors vs Union
Boca Juniors
Liga Profesional
L. Scaloni

Boca Juniors midfielder Leandro Paredes made a surprise appearance at Argentina's training camp in Ezeiza despite currently serving a lengthy 10-match FIFA suspension. The 32-year-old veteran visited Lionel Scaloni's squad on Tuesday to offer support ahead of upcoming friendlies, demonstrating his continued commitment to the national team setup.

  • Suspended veteran visits Ezeiza base

    The Boca midfielder visited the Lionel Messi Training Complex to watch his international team-mates train under Scaloni. Paredes remains ineligible for selection following a 10-match FIFA suspension handed down after incidents that marred the 2026 World Cup final against Spain. His presence nevertheless provided a timely morale boost inside the Albiceleste dressing room ahead of their upcoming friendly schedule.

  • FBL-FRIENDLY-ARG-TRAININGAFP

    Manager keeps national door ajar

    Argentina head coach Scaloni made clear that the veteran midfielder retains a special place in the national fold despite his lengthy governing-body ban. Addressing Paredes' current situation during his pre-training press conference, the 48-year-old explained: "I haven't spoken with Paredes. He belongs to the national team. Because of what he's given us, because he's a legend and we love him. I haven't spoken to him or anyone else since. The doors are open. Unfortunately, we won't be able to count on him for these matches. If he's at this level when he's available, he'll be considered."

  • Boca talisman reaffirms squad bond

    The experienced playmaker had already made his intentions clear to link up with his international colleagues despite serving his competitive exile.

    Speaking after guiding Boca to victory over Racing in the Copa Argentina, Paredes remarked: "I haven't spoken to the coach yet, but I'll probably stop by the training ground to say hello and see how everything is going. Obviously, I feel like I'm part of the group there; if I weren't suspended, I'd be there."

    That deep sense of belonging comes naturally for the 32-year-old, who remains an influential dressing-room figure having earned 84 caps, scored five goals, and featured prominently in Argentina's 2022 World Cup triumph as well as their run to the 2026 final.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • imago-sport-1083947779.jpgPHOTOxPHOTO

    Scaloni tests depth across friendlies

    Argentina are gearing up for a triple-header of international friendlies, starting against Bolivia on Wednesday night at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes. Scaloni's side then host Burkina Faso at the Estadio Monumental on Saturday before wrapping up the camp against Benin next Tuesday evening. Paredes' enforced absence leaves the coaching staff examining their defensive midfield depth as they begin preparations for upcoming competitive challenges.