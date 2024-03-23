Argentina Copa America 2024 squad: Who will Lionel Scaloni take to the United States?

The defending champions and 2022 World Cup winners are the favourites to retain their crown this summer - but which players will be involved?

After winning the 2022 World Cup, Argentina would have been forgiven for taking their foot off the gas; that they haven't should be striking fear into their 2024 Copa America opponents. La Albiceleste won nine of their 10 matches in 2023, which was rounded out by a stunning away victory over Brazil in World Cup qualifying.

Lionel Scaloni's future as the boss of Argentina after the Copa America is uncertain, and thus he could be looking to end things on a high-note by overseeing his team's defence of the crown they won in 2021 and securing a third-successive tournament victory.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, will obviously be to the forefront yet again in what is likely his final Copa America, and he is set to be joined by the majority of the men who helped him finally get over the line on the global stage in Qatar.

So who will make Argentina's 23-player Copa America squad? GOAL takes a look...