Ruben Amorim Arda Guler Victor Osimhen Man UtdGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Arda Guler and Victor Osimhen to Man Utd? Ruben Amorim urged to sign 'clever, big game' players as ex-Red Devils striker tells new boss the three things he must do after arriving at Old Trafford

R. AmorimManchester UnitedA. GulerV. OsimhenReal MadridGalatasarayPremier LeagueLaLigaSuper Lig

Former Manchester United star Louis Saha has named two players Ruben Amorim should sign and also revealed three things he must do at Old Trafford.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Amorim told to sign Guler and Osimhen at Man Utd
  • Saha tells Amorim three things he needs to do
  • Amorim began work with Man Utd earlier this week
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Who will win the Premier League title?

21371 Votes