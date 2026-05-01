AFP
'Most talented player I've ever seen' - Antony hopeful 'extraordinary' Neymar makes Brazil World Cup squad as Real Betis star also eyes plane ticket
Redemption in La Liga
The 26-year-old winger has successfully rebuilt his reputation in Spain following a difficult period at Old Trafford that was marred by off-field complications. After a permanent move to Betis, Antony has registered 13 goals and nine assists this season, performances that have put him back into contention for international selection. He credits his improved form to finding his feet in La Liga, as he seeks to return to the Selecao setup for the first time since June 2025.
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Hailing a Brazilian icon
In a comprehensive interview with Globoesporteregarding his career aspirations and the technical influences that have shaped his game, the winger was unequivocal in his praise for Neymar's unique abilities.
Reflecting on the seven occasions they shared the pitch for the national team, Antony said: "For me, Neymar is the most talented player I've ever seen. I spent a lot of time with him on the national team, and you can see that he's pure talent. His ease with the ball is impressive. For me, he was the best."
Admiration for legendary peers
Beyond his bond with Neymar, the former Ajax man highlighted the significant impact other legendary figures have had on his development while stressing the importance of having the nation's talisman fully fit.
Discussing the icons who have influenced his journey, he added: "He and Cristiano Ronaldo too. Cristiano helped me a lot, including in my debut against Arsenal. But Neymar is extraordinary. I watch Santos' games because of him. You can see that he's different. I really hope he's 100% physically fit, because that's important for all of us."
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World Cup hurdles loom
The forward credits his current prolific form to a newfound stability, asserting that when he feels personally settled, his professional performance flows naturally. Emphasising his desire to represent Brazil at the 2026 World Cup, having last played in a 2-1 friendly defeat against Morocco in March 2023, he assured: "It's a dream to play in my second World Cup and today I feel much more prepared than in the first."
Brazil will face Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland in Group C next summer.