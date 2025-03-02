Antony told why he has found ‘best place’ after leaving Man Utd – with record-breaking ex-Real Betis star talking up ‘immense potential’ of fellow Brazilian winger
Real Betis legend Denilson has revealed the reasons behind Antony's resurgence since leaving Manchester United in January.
- Denilson hails Antony for revival of form
- Explains why Brazilian has regained his form at Betis
- Antony has five goal contributions in seven matches