Antoine Semenyo transfer ‘twist’? Liverpool still in £65m race as Man City sweat on deal for Bournemouth winger
Signing off in style: Semenyo release clause triggered
Bournemouth are resigned to the fact that their talismanic winger appears set to move on, with exit clauses in his contract at the Vitality Stadium being triggered. If the former Bristol City star is to depart, then he signed off in the best possible manner when netting a 95th-minute winner for the Cherries in their dramatic 3-2 victory over Tottenham.
That result has helped to put further daylight between Andoni Iraola’s side and the relegation zone, with a 12-point buffer being enjoyed. Fears will have been raised regarding attacking inspiration as Semenyo heads towards the exits.
Iraola admits Semenyo is poised to leave Bournemouth
Iraola concedes that a prized asset is about to be snatched from his clutches, with the Bournemouth boss telling Sky Sports when asked if Semenyo has likely scored his last goal for the club: “It looks like it, yes. Obviously, you have to do the medical and formalities but, I'm afraid to say because I don't want to lose him.
“I think it's going to be his last moments with us. He's a top professional. We're not [just] losing an incredible player but one of the best I've coached, he's ready for anything.”
City have been leading the chase for Semenyo’s signature since before Christmas, with Pep Guardiola ready to add another fearsome forward to an attacking unit at the Etihad that already includes prolific Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush and wing wizards Jeremy Doku, Savinho and Oscar Bobb.
The Blues are, however, yet to get a deal over the line and Guardiola told reporters when asked about his pursuit of another wide option in the wake of a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Brighton: “I don’t know. I don’t know what is going to happen in the transfer window.”
Can Liverpool beat Man City to Semenyo's signature?
That would suggest that the door does remain open for other suitors to nip in and pip City to Semenyo. He has been linked with Manchester United, while Liverpool are mulling over their options amid the uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah’s future on Merseyside.
Ex-Reds midfielder Redknapp has claimed that Arne Slot may be ready to make a late play for Semenyo. He told Sky Sports of City supposedly being on the brink of tying up another big-money transfer: “I'm not so sure. I've heard there might be a little bit of a twist. I think Liverpool could still be in the equation.
“I think that, I've got to be honest, I think if they did come in - why they perhaps haven't come in as strongly, I'm surprised. If you look at that position, with Mohamed Salah and how long he's going to be at the club for, we don't quite know. If you've got a player of that quality and he shows he's a match-winner, he turns up in the big moments.
“Why wouldn't you be in for him? I'm not saying it's a Sky Sports breaking news moment, but all I'm saying is, I've heard tonight that it might not be the foregone conclusion that he's going to be having a medical at Man City. There might still be a little twist, and I hope so.”
Semenyo record: Goal return at Bournemouth
Semenyo has seen his stock soar since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in January 2023. After a relatively slow start to his spell with the Cherries, the 2024-25 campaign delivered 13 goals across all competitions. He has reached double figures already this term.
Many have billed him as the ideal Salah successor on the right of Liverpool’s attack, but the Reds - in what has been a difficult defence of their Premier League title in 2025-26 - are going to have to move quickly if they are to pull off a considerable coup and leave old adversaries City frustrated.
