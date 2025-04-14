Antoine Griezmann salary: How much does Atletico Madrid star earn per week and annually in LaLiga?

Everything you need to know about French forward Antoine Griezmann's salary details playing for Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann arrived at Atletico Madrid in 2014, having previously played for Real Sociedad and the Frenchman became one of the best players in the league and the world.

He even finished fourth in the 2018 Ballon d'Or rankings after winning the World Cup with France. However, in 2019, Griezmann decided to move to Barcelona, a decision that would tarnish his legacy as an Atletico Madrid legend somewhat.

The French forward could never find his footing at Barcelona and eventually returned to Atletico in 2021, where he quickly became a key figure once again.

Apart from being a top-class player, Griezmann is also one of the top earners in the Atletico dressing room.

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out exactly how much he earns!

*Salaries are gross