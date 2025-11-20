Antoine Griezmann reveals how he helped lure Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid from Man City with Instagram messages

Griezmann explained his direct involvement in Alvarez’s move before sharing his view on playing alongside him and adapting to new responsibilities.

"I knew the club was doing everything possible to bring him in," the Frenchman said. "So I decided to write him a ten or twenty-sentence message to convince him. A message in which I told him all the great things about Atleti, Cholo, and his teammates… And in the end, after much persistence, he came to join us. I think I wrote to him four times or so before he finally made up his mind."

He also explained how having Alvarez in the squad only strengthens Atleti’s ambitions, stressing the value of competition and a united dressing room before adding: "Ultimately the more stars we have, so to speak, the better for the club and the more chances we have of winning. In the end, we try to have a good relationship on and off the field, and I think that shows when we're playing."

Griezmann then spoke about adapting to his reduced role, highlighting the importance of professionalism and leadership as he competes for minutes, saying: "Ultimately, you always want to play. But I understand that I have to be professional, that I have to set an example for all my teammates and then show the manager that I'm still ready to play, that I have everything I need to play and earn a place in the starting eleven. I want to play. I'm very happy here in Madrid, playing for Atleti, and I think that's showing this season."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!