Antoine Griezmann appears to question Didier Deschamps' tactics as France & Atletico Madrid star expresses 'anger' over his disappointing Euro 2024 campaign
Antoine Griezmann has seemingly questioned Didier Deschamps' France tactics while opening up on his disappointing Euro 2024 campaign.
- Griezmann struggled to hit his top level at Euro 2024
- France only scored one goal from open play
- Atletico Madrid man questions tactical changes by Deschamps