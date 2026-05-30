AFP
Anthony Gordon makes Champions League ambitions clear after new Barcelona signing meets 'great guy' Hansi Flick
Gordon targets European glory
The arrival of Gordon has generated a wave of optimism among the Barcelona faithful, and the 25-year-old winger has quickly embraced the weight of expectation at the Spotify Camp Nou. The former Newcastle man, who joined the Liga champions on a five-year contract in a deal reportedly worth €80m (£69m), did not hide his primary objective for his time in Spain during a visit to the club’s official museum to soak up the history of his new home.
While viewing the display of the five Champions League trophies won by the men’s first team, Gordon laid down a marker for the future. In a video shared by the club, the attacker stated: "We need the sixth." He followed this up by adding that he hopes he can help the team conquer Europe's elite competition during his tenure with the Blaugrana.
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Gordon happy to meet Flick
Beyond his continental ambitions, Gordon has already begun integrating into the setup at Barcelona, which includes his first interaction with manager Hansi Flick. The English international was full of praise for the German coach, noting that their initial discussions had been very encouraging as he prepares for life in La Liga.
Regarding his first chat with Flick, Gordon revealed: "Very good, very positive. He is a great guy and he made me feel very comfortable."
The winger admitted he is eager to meet the rest of his teammates and added that his main focus is to "meet the fans, first of all, and play in the stadium, but fundamentally win many titles."
Dressing room culture and team style
Gordon also took part in a rapid-fire Q&A session where he revealed a more personal side to his character, including his love for literature. He joked about his status as one of the more experienced members of the squad, suggesting he could start a 'Book Club of Catalunya' within the locker room to share his passion for reading.
The forward also confirmed that he has already met some of his new colleagues, including Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. When asked about the fashion sense within the squad, Gordon was quick to single out the young Spaniard, naming Yamal as the player with the most style in the current Barcelona team.
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A dream come true
Having prepared for this move for some time - reportedly practicing his Spanish for two years with a physiotherapist at Newcastle - Gordon is determined to make a lasting impact. He even teased that he will be inventing a brand-new goal celebration to mark his first strikes in the famous blue and red shirt once the new season gets underway.
In a final message to the Barcelona supporters, Gordon thanked them for the warm reception he has received since arriving in the city. "Thank you for the love. I am very excited and proud to be here. It is a dream come true. The best team in the world, Barcelona," he concluded, reinforcing his commitment to the club's prestigious status.