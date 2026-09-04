Revealed: How Anthony Gordon won over the Barcelona dressing room following £70m Newcastle transfer

Gordon completed a high-profile move to Barcelona early in the summer transfer window, with the deal reportedly worth around £69.3 million. Despite carrying the immense pressure of being a marquee signing, the 25-year-old has avoided acting like a superstar, instead integrating seamlessly into Hansi Flick's squad. According to SPORT, his new team-mates have been blown away by his humility and professionalism.

The England international has backed up that positive attitude with superb performances on the pitch. Gordon hit the ground running with a brace of assists during a 25-minute cameo on his debut against Elche. He then followed that up by creating another goal during a comprehensive 5-2 victory over Rayo Vallecano with a cheeky back-heel pass.

Off the pitch, Gordon is making great strides to immerse himself in the local culture. After speaking Spanish during his official unveiling in May, the winger is currently taking intensive language lessons. He is also eager to learn Catalan to further endear himself to the club's hierarchy and supporters.



