Wolverhampton Wanderers FC v Liverpool FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Mitchell Fretton

Another setback for Jota! Liverpool attacker absent with injury for Brentford clash after heroics at Nottingham Forest

Diogo JotaLiverpoolBrentford vs LiverpoolBrentfordPremier League

Diogo Jota has suffered a fresh injury setback and has been left out of Liverpool's squad to take on Brentford.

  • Jota absent from matchday squad
  • Slot says forward has another injury
  • Reds face Brentford in Premier League
