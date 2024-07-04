‘Another one’ – Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami set MLS challenge by Benjamin Cremaschi as teenage USMNT hopeful delivers fourth straight win in absence of iconic Argentine
Benjamin Cremaschi helped to deliver a fourth straight win for Inter Miami during Lionel Messi’s absence, with the Herons now looking to “go again”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- All-time great away on Copa America duty
- Herons have fared admirably without him
- Big test against FC Cincinnati is next up