Another Man Utd flop! Unwanted loan star returns to Ruben Amorim's side after club decide against triggering €10m buy option
Manchester United’s efforts to offload Tyrell Malacia have hit a snag, with PSV opting not to trigger the €10 million (£8.5m) buy option for the Dutch full-back. Malacia’s underwhelming loan spell, marred by inconsistent form, has seen him return to Old Trafford—further complicating United’s attempts to clear out unwanted players this summer.
- PSV decline €10m buy option for Tyrell Malacia
- Man Utd face fresh challenge offloading defender
- Malacia returns with uncertain future under Amorim