Another 'cupset': Detroit City knocks out reigning champions Houston Dynamo in Open Cup thriller
USL side Detroit City FC completed a dramatic comeback to beat US Open Cup holders in the competition's Round of 32.
USL team overturned 2-0 deficit, won on penalties
Goalkeeper Carlos Saldana buried winning spot-kick
Reigning champions Houston out early